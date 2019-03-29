Watch for dangerous meth bottles as weather gets better

March 29, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The arrival of spring and melting snow can reveal lots of refuse along roads and trails. People cleaning the mess up are urged to use caution because some bottles could contain dangerous meth residue.

A post on the Clare County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said, “Methamphetamine is an incredibly dangerous drug. It is certainly dangerous to ingest. It is

dangerous when it is being made, with the risk of explosion and fire. It is also dangerous when the waste product is discarded.”

CCSO Lt. Mike Bailey said, “The last reports we got of discarded meth materials were last December and January before the snowstorms. We haven’t had any reports yet this spring, but with the melting snow, this is time of year that people start finding meth bottles and components discarded along roads, trails and even in yards and fields.”

He continued, “We urge anyone finding a suspicious bottle with a gray milky material inside, or a bottle with a tube sticking out of the top like a ventilator – Do not touch! Instead contact the Sheriff’s Office at 989-539-7166 to report it so our trained officers can safely collect and dispose of it.”

Meth is made using the drug pseudoephedrine and common household chemicals, such as lye and Coleman gas. Bailey said meth components can include drain cleaners, bathroom cleaners, lye, chemicals and lots of different cleaners, even the striking part of kitchen matches. “They are dangerous,” he said.

The post continued, “The chemicals are mixed in a two liter pop bottle. Once the chemicals begin reacting, there is danger of an explosion and fire. The danger doesn’t end there. Once the user gets the drug out of the bottle, it is discarded. Sometimes the bottles are thrown in ditches or yards. If a person picks up a bottle containing meth waste, the chemicals inside can re-activate, causing an explosion and fire. Also found at meth dump sites may be gas generators. These are containers with holes in the top with hoses coming out, which may be dangerous as well.”

Remember anyone seeing anything suspicious should not touch it and call the police or Sheriff’s Office.