Waterford man charged in Isabella embezzlement

August 23, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Phillip Cross, 22, of Waterford, was arrested last week on charges of embezzling from the Isabella County convenience store he worked in.

In July, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Post in Mt. Pleasant was

told by the owner of the Huggy Bear’s General Store in Chippewa Township that an employee had embezzled “several thousand dollars over several months.”

After an investigation, results were turned over to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s office, who issued a felony warrant for embezzlement.

Cross was charged Wednesday, August 15 with the embezzlement of $999. To $20,000 from the business and arraigned in Isabella County Court on the felony charge.

He has been released on bond.