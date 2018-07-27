Watson sentenced up to 15 years for CSC

July 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Curtis Allen Watson, 20 of Mt. Pleasant, plead guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd degree June 18 and was sentenced Monday by 55th Circuit Court Judge

Thomas Evans to serve 35 months to 15 years with credit for 101 days served.

The investigation was handled by Trooper Campbell of the Mt. Pleasant State Police Post.

The guilty plea related to a relationship with a 13-year-old in 2017.

Judge Evans also ordered Watson to pay a $60 DNA fee, $68 in state costs, $130 crime victim rights fee, $500 in costs, a $500 fine and $700 for court appointed attorney fees. He will be required to register as a sex offender and submit to GPS monitoring when he is released from prison.