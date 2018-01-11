Wednesday storm causes multiple accidents

Clare County deputies were kept extremely busy for a couple of hours Wednesday morning when a light rain on cold roads caused black ice and numerous accidents.

The rain began around 8:30 a.m., Clare County Sheriff John Wilson reported. “With the air temperature below freezing the roads became instantly iced up.”

Clare County Central Dispatch started getting calls of accidents, most on US-127.

The paved roads were treacherous, slowing traffic and causing many vehicle to go off the roads and into ditches.

Wilson said fourteen accidents were reported in about a two and a half hour period Wednesday morning. One resulted in an injury needing ambulance transport to the hospital, Wilson added.

The rain and icy roads caused problems for a moving company in the process of transporting a building from Dover and Grant Roads to Surrey and Cornwell. The roads were so icy that the truck pulling the building was unable to move down Grant Road just north of Surrey Road.

Wilson said the department and the Clare County Road Commission were called to help get the truck and building moving again. The Road Commission came with a truck and backed down to the truck hauling the building, dropping salt until it could get underway again.

“I am sending out a huge thank-you to the Road Commission for all of there help in dealing with the sudden icy conditions and subsequent accidents Wednesday morning,” Wilson added.