Weekend rain causes flooding

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Similar heavy rain, but less than the torrential rainfall that caused widespread flooding in three neighboring counties last June hit the area earlier this week.

This week’s storms caused rivers to raise throughout mid and central Michigan to near, or above flood stage for the second time in four months.

The National Weather service said that nearly 4 inches of rain fell Monday through Tuesday and caused the Chippewa River past its flood stage.

9 & 10 News reported that some places in Wexford County had over five inches of rain and the Manistee River was above flood stage and not expected to drop below it until Thursday.

Flood warnings were in effect for the Chippewa and for the Tobacco River in Clare County following Monday’s day long rain with from three to five inches reported by many people.

Clare Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker said, “Clare County received between 4.22” here in Harrison to 6” plus in some isolated areas from the reports we received and our actual rain gauge here during the 24 hour period.

Flood Advisories were also issued for the Grand River in Ionia and Kent Counties; the Sycamore Creek in Ingham County; The Looking Glass River in Clinton County; the Flat river in Ionia County; the Thornapple River in Barry and Kent Counties; the Kalamazoo River in Allegan County; the Pere Marquette River in Mason County; the White River in Muskegon County; the Muskegon River in Osceola County; and the Little Muskegon River in Mecosta County.

Some flooding into homes on the Tobacco was reported near Farwell. Many homes in Isabella County reported flooding in basements.

Isabella County Central Dispatch reported water over roadways in many areas across that county. They advised motorists not to travel through water on the roads, saying the earlier flooding could have damaged or weaken the roads.

The storms brought a return to normal much cooler fall weather to the area.