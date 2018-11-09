Whitmer elected new Michigan governor

November 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer will be Michigan’s new governor. She bested Republican Bill Schuette in a statewide vote of 1,796,113 to 1,674,973 claiming just over

50 percent of the votes Tuesday for the four-year term. Whitmer’s Lt. Governor will be Garlin D. Gilchrist II.

Clare County voters favored Schuette with a 6,956 to 4,424 count.

Winner in the bid for Secretary of State for the next four years was Democrat Jocelyn Benson, who bested Mary Treder Lang with a statewide vote of 1,737,635 to 1,654,876. Clare County favored Lang 6,828 to 4,196 for Benson.

In the race for Attorney General, Republican Tom Leonard claimed the four-year term with 1,720,972 votes to Democrat Dana Nessel’s total of 1,582,429. Clare County voters also picked Leonard with 7,007 votes against 3,855 for Nessel.

Democrats won three statewide offices for the first time in 32 years.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) won another six-year term in Washington Tuesday, besting Republican John James 1,743,213 to 1,737,834. Stabenow has served the state since 2000. Clare County voters, however, picked James over Stabenow 7,049 to 4,513.

Republican John Moolenaar will also represent the 4th District in Congress for another two years, claiming 62.62 percent of the vote against Democrat Jerry Hilliard with a vote of 178,511 to 106,539 in the election. Clare County voters also picked Moolenaar over Hilliard 7,688 to 3,965.

State Senator Rick Outman, Republican won another four-year term in the 33rd District State Senate Race against Mark Bignell by 58.75 percent of the vote 49,858 to 32,374. In Clare County Outman bested Bignell 6,957 to 4,153.

Republican Jason Wentworth came in first by more than two-to-on in his bid for reelection to the 97th District in the State Legislature for another two-year term. He bested Celia Young-Wenkel 22,477 to 10,652. Clare County voters also gave Wentworth the win against Young-Wenkel by a wide margin 7,817 to 3,509.

The results are still unofficial with 82 of the 83 Counties reporting Wednesday.