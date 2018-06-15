Wild and Scenic Rivers Act marks 50th anniversary

June 15, 2018

Story by Bob Magon, USDA Forest Service

Across the nation, river enthusiasts, communities and government agencies are preparing to celebrate wild rivers and scenic trails with the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and the National Trail System Act.

With all the rivers, streams and lakes flowing through the landscape of Michigan, the Huron-Manistee National Forests is encouraging communities to get outdoors and enjoy the wild and scenic rivers that are right in everyone’s backyard.

Fifty years ago Congress passed the landmark legislation on October 2, 1968, “to preserve selected rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations.”

The Act strived to balance manmade structures such as dams at appropriate sections of rivers with permanent protection for some of the country’s most outstanding free-flowing rivers. To accomplish this, it prohibited federal support for actions such as the construction of dams or other in-stream activities that would harm the river’s free-flowing condition, water quality or “outstandingly remarkable” resource values.

One of our favorite wild and scenic rivers that provides exceptional scenic beauty and quality recreational experiences is right in our own backyard. In 1984, a 23-mile section of the Au Sable River was designated as a National Scenic River on the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

Additionally, the Au Sable River has long been identified as an excellent cold-water fishery. In 1959, Trout Unlimited’s first chapter convened on the banks of the river. Being a high quality cold-water river, the Au Sable River was recommended for inclusion into the Wild and Scenic Rivers system in 1980.

The Wild and Scenic River Final Study Report and Environmental Impact Statement by the USDA Forest Service in 1980, listed the outstandingly remarkable values for the river to include scenery, high water quality, cold-water fishery, historical archeological sites, recreational opportunities, and plant and wildlife species.

This study resulted in a 23-mile segment of the Au Sable River between Mio Dam and Alcona Impoundment being designated a National Scenic River in 1984 under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968.

Historically people have used the Au Sable River as an inland link for trapping, trading and transit between Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. In the late 1800s, the river transported logs downstream to sawmill and shipping yards in the towns of Oscoda and Au Sable.

After the era of logging, hydroelectric dams were built during the 1920s for power generation.

Today, Michigan Rivers are sources of clean water, critical habitat and rejuvenating recreation for Americans seeking a break from urban living and a temporary reconnection with nature. Making recreational use the most popular commodity on the Au Sable River.

Fishing and site-seeing while floating the river are very popular activities. The scenic portion of the river offers a handful of public access sites to put-in and take-out a watercraft or wade for enjoyment of cold water fishing.

“Scenery viewing is still given as the number one answer by people spending time on the Au Sable River,” said Recreation Manager Bob Magon.

The upper segment of the scenic portion of this river provides users with road access to natural recreational opportunities and the lower scenic portion provides users with semi-primitive recreational opportunities, and on most days of the year provides an environment where river users may experience solitude.

The river corridor contains aquatic, wetland and upland habitats that support a variety of wildlife with viewing opportunities. Depending on distance from the river’s edge, the wildlife species are plentiful and diverse.

The river corridor is inhabited by a full range from fish, frogs and turtles to ducks, herons, eagles and hawks to otters, beavers, raccoons, bobcats, turkey, deer and bears. Wildlife needs are sustained at the river’s edge to places containing a diverse mix of vegetation.

The vegetation, as seen from the river, appears natural and undisturbed. There are large, isolated red and white pines, along with open grassy areas adjacent to the river’s edge. A couple of roadside or trailside river sites provide a panoramic view, which considerably enhances and adds to the scenic values, especially as the fall colors are revealed.

For additional information on recreational opportunities on the Au Sable River contact the Mio Ranger Station at (989) 826-3252, or visit us online at www.fs.usda.gov/hmnf.