Wiley sentenced on drug charges

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Christopher Michael Wiley, of Farwell was sentenced last Monday in connection with a March 11 arrest for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Clare Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said Wednesday that deputies had gone to his residence on Oakridge in Surrey Township for a “probation/parole check” and discovered drugs when they were there.

Wiley was arrested for parole violation and possession of the drugs.

According to information from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, on June 12 Wiley pled guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense. He was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Mienk, who sentenced Wiley to prison for 18 months to 20 years, with 135 days credit, $68 state costs, $130 Crime Victim Rights, $500 costs, $500 fines, $500 Court Appointed Attorney fees, and 100 hours of community service in lieu of $500 assessed costs.

Wiley was also sentenced on two probation violation files, the first to 18 months to six years, with credit for 613 days served on previous charges of delivery/manufacture of marijuana. He was also sentenced to 18 months to 20 years on a meth charge with $150 Court Appointed Attorney charged and on a Michigan Department of Corrections charge to 13 months to 24 months for maintaining a drug house with 170 days credit.

All sentences are to run concurrent.