Williams named Osceola sheriff

August 23, 2019

Lt. Ed Williams

Lt. Edward Williams, a long-time officer of the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, has been appointed the new sheriff for Osceola County.



He was selected last week to replace Justin Halladay, who has been appointed to be the county’s new director of the Commission on Aging.



Although they will be sorry to see him leave, Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said, “This is awesome for Ed. We wish him the very best. Ed has been a tremendous asset to this department and the community.”



Williams will start his new position on September 8th to fill the rest of Halladay’s term. He has been with Clare County for 20 years. He is also a command sergeant major in the Michigan Army National Guard.



Miedzianowski added, “Osceola County is definitely gaining a good leader and a great person that will make a positive contribution to that county.”

Ed said, “This is something I’ve always wanted and I will be continuing to work in my community (he lives near the border of the two counties).” He continued, “I’m very thankful for my time and experience at the Clare County Sheriff’s Office and I am excited about my new roll as sheriff, something I have wanted for a long time.”



Williams, a life-long resident of Osceola County (except for his military service), was in a list of applicants, selected one of three final candidates and chosen for the position by a three-member committee consisting of Probate Court Judge Tyler Thompson, Prosecuter Anthoy Badovinac and Clerk Karen Bluhm.



The Osceola Sheriff’s position will be on the November, 2020 election ballot.



Williams said, “I will be running for sheriff.”

