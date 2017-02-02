Winter Blast at MMCC February 11th

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

If you are ready for some winter fun, Saturday February 11 is just a week away with loads to do for the whole family. The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a collaboration, hosted by Mid Michigan Community College, Michigan State University Extension 4-H of Clare County and Jay’s Sporting Goods.

Their flyer says “Join us as we have a day of winter fun!” The event held on MMCC’s Harrison Campus at 1375 S. Clare Avenue (Old 27) will feature loads of family fun, and all free.

*Learn how to Geocach! According to WhatIs.com, “Geocaching, also referred to as GPS stash hunting, is a recreational activity in which someone “buries” something for others to try to find using a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver. The pursuit can be thought of as a GPS-enabled treasure hunt. Usually, a geocache consists of a small, waterproof container that holds a logbook and inexpensive trinkets. Participants are called geocachers.”

Participants in a geocaching adventure use the features and capability of a GPS unit to find the cache. Geocaching enthusiasts hope to have individuals and groups all over the world secrete caches in a wide variety of locations and post the caches’ coordinates on the Internet. GPS users then follow the location coordinates to find the caches.

*Create a pine cone bird feeder! The traditional method uses a mixture of suet, peanut butter and bird seed – and of course a pine cone. Learn how to put it all together for a fun bird feeder.

*Learn how to snowshoe! There’s a lot more than you might think in maneuvering the outdoors on snowshoes, but they can make a trek through the snowy woods a treat once you learn how.

*Meet a team of sled dogs! These are true working dogs. Sled dogs are born to run and pull and therefore love their sports that allow them to do just that. Running and pulling are their best means for happiness – both physical and mental.

*Make a S’more! S’mores are great around a campfire on a summer evening, but you don’t have to wait for warm weather. You can enjoy them all year round.

*Try your skill at the Hockey Shootout!

*Learn about Michigan’s winter birds and animals.

*Relax with popcorn and hot chocolate… and there will be much, much more at the Winter Blast.

Everyone attending is asked to dress appropriately for outdoor weather conditions! For more information about the Winter Blast, call 539-7805 or 386-6625.