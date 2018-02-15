Winterfest to raise funds for Garfield Twp. Firefighters

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

For more “Winterfest” fun in Clare County, come to the 2018 Winterfest next Saturday, February 24 at Peterson Park on Crooked Lake Drive in Lake where loads of event (weather permitting) are scheduled.

The Winterfest, a fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Garfield Township Fire Department, features All Day Ice Skating, a Bon Fire, T-Shirts and Concessions.

A Pan Fish and Pike Fishing Contest is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($15 fee) with a cash prize and gift certificates.

Even the youngsters can get in the fun with their own Kids’ Ice Fishing Contest from 9 a.m. to noon with a $2 fee. Poles and bait will be provided.

At noon join in the Polar Dip. The fee is just $5 or $10 including a t-shirt. Costumes are encouraged, but not required for the plunge into Crooked Lake.

At 1 p.m. there will be Ice Bowling from 1 to 3 p.m. for $3 per turn or 3 turns for $8.

A Double Elimination Cornhole Tournament is also scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 for a team of two and you can pre-register with Lou at 588-9654.

There will be Snowman Building from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; a Frozen T-Shirt Contest from 3:30 to 4:30 with a $5 entry fee for each tem of two; and a Crockpot Cook-Off (anything in a crockpot) at 4 p.m. with a $15 entry.

A Merchant Raffle and a 50/50 Raffle will also be held.

The day winds down with an After Party at Lakeside Bar and Grill featuring a DJ and 50/50 raffle.

The Winterfest is sponsored by the Lake Firefighters Auxilliary with the proceeds for fire department and community events, and with 25 percent earmarked for new equipment.

For information contact Kevin Tubbs at 989-741-3794 or Becky Gott at 989-544-0263. For updates on the events check out the Garfield Township Fire Fighters Auxiliary Facebook page.