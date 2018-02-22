Woman dies in Midland County crash

February 22, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Melissa Maxwell, 37 of Beaverton, died February 15 in a single vehicle crash on West Barden Road south of Geneva Township.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Reportedly the investigation showed that Maxwell, driving her grey 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on West Barden, had veered off the road and hit a tree.

Maxwell, who was wearing her seatbelt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her airbags had deployed, officers said.

She was taken to Mid Michigan Medical Center – Midland where an autopsy was to be performed, to discover if alcohol and/or drugs were involved in the accident. When the results are back the report will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Midland County deputies were assisted at the scene by Coleman Fire Rescue, Mid Michigan Emergency Medical Services, and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. J. Cline.