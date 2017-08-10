Woman dies when tube crashes into boat

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 23-year-old woman who was riding on a tube behind a boat on Sand Lake, died Sunday afternoon when she and a teen who was also tubing crashed into a boat tied to a dock.

According to information from Lt. Brandon Kieft of the Roscommon Department of Natural Resources office, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. August 6 at the lake in Hamilton Township.

Kieft said the driver of the boat, who was related to the victim, was pulling the two women on tubes and when he made a sharp turn the victim’s tube swung out and crashed into the boat tied up at the edge of the lake.

He said a witness to the accident aided the injured woman, who was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center-Clare, where she was pronounced deceased. The other woman or teen (under 16-year-old) that was also tubing received only minor injuries and was treated at the scene, he said.

The names of the boat driver and the victim have not been released. Kieft said the incident is still under investigation and their report will be sent to the Clare County Prosecutor, who will determine if charges against the boat driver will be made.

The two DNR Conservation officers from the Law Enforcement Division who responded to the scene were assisted by Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Clare City Police and Mobile Medical Ambulance Service.

Kieft expressed thanks to the CPS and CCSD for all of their help both at the scene and upon the ambulance arrival in Clare.