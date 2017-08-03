Woman dies when vintage roadster crashes

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 64-year-old Grand Blanc woman with ties to Gladwin County died Tuesday evening in a single vehicle crash on Bomanville Road east of Three Rivers Road in Gladwin County’s Secord Township.

Lou Genta, 70, of Grand Banc, who reportedly had ties to Gladwin County, was driving a 1930s style Roadster and apparently went into the ditch. He was ejected from the vehicle. His passenger Denice Genta, 64, also from Grand Blanc was discovered deceased and partially out of the vehicle.

According to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department Gladwin County Central Dispatch got the call around 8:43 p.m.

The Gladwin Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Secord Fire Department, Gladwin Emergency Medical Services and a traffic crash specialist from the Michigan State Police.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, the release said.