Women’s Club honors Class of 2019

April 19, 2019

The Farwell Women’s Club held their annual Honors Recognition Night on April 3rd in the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School. The event, held for over 35 years, recognized a large number of honor students.

The students who will graduate with High Honors and Honors of the Class of 2019 received their cords for graduation which will be worn at the graduation ceremony on May 19th.

Valedictorian Alethea Sunderman and Salutatorian Autumn Farnum.



The guest speaker for the evening was Mr. Micah Volz, a former graduate of Farwell High School, who currently holds the position of Director of Bands at St. Clair High School. Music for the evening was provided by Melodic Fusions, a group of Farwell High School Band students. All current members of the National Honor Society were introduced and received certificates from the Womens Club. All retirees of the District for the current year were honored for their years of service.

21 other High Honors and Honors students are pictured in the photos wearing the medals presents to them by the Womens Club.

