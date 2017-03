Woods Household 71st Anniversary Sale Drawing Winners

Wood’s Household held their 71st Anniversary Sale last weekend. The winners of the drawings were William Robertson winning $500 Cash, Shannon Coulson who won a 55” UHD TV, Norman Pelch winner of $250 and Sara Schafer who won a Recliner.

The winner of the Budweiser mini-fridge was Carol Taylor of Clare. She guessed closest to the actual number of 870 ping pong balls in washing machine.