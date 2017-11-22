Wright arrested for driving car into home while drunk

After he repaired his Dodge Durango and took it for a test drive, David Wesley Wright reportedly crashed the vehicle into his home.

After he repaired his Dodge Durango and took it for a test drive, David Wesley Wright reportedly crashed the vehicle into his home.


By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

When a Clare County Sergeant was called to a residence on Oak Flats Rod in Hayes Township early Monday morning for a “suspicious situation with a vehicle,” he discovered that the vehicle had crashed into a building.

Central Dispatch received the call around 1:30 a.m. November 20. When he arrived, the Sergeant found that David Wesley Wright, 38, had driven his own 2000 Silver Dodge Durango into his own home, after he had repaired it and taken it for a test drive.

Wesley was intoxicated, and was arrested for a third offense of drunk driving. A release from CCSD Lieutenant Ed Williams said.

David Wesley Wright

David Wesley Wright

Williams said Wright had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

No one was injured during the incident, Williams said.

Wright was arraigned in 80th District Court on Monday by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office of OWI (operating while intoxicated), third offence. His bond was set at $10,000/ten percent.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *