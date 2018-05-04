Wright faces sentencing for driving car in to house

May 4, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



David Wesley Wright, 38 of Harrison was found guilty April 25th of operating a vehicle while visibly impaired. It was his third offense.

Wright was arrested November 20th by Sgt. Schmidt of the Clare County Sheriff’s Office when Schmidt was dispatched to an

Oak Flats residence where he had crashed into the home.

Schmidt, who investigated the incident arrested Wright, who had a blood alcohol level of .23, three times the legal limit.

Central Dispatch received the call around 1:30 a.m. November 20. When he arrived, the Sergeant found that David Wesley Wright, 38, had driven his own 2000 Silver Dodge Durango into his own home, after he had repaired it and taken it for a test drive.

The case was presented to a Circuit Court jury April 25th. Judge Roy Mienk presided over the trial.

The jury returned a verdict of guilty to operating while visibly impaired 3rd

offense.

The Michigan Department of Corrections will conduct a pre-sentence investigation and Wright will be sentenced at a later date.