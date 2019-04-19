Yarger performs to support bands

April 19, 2019

Timeout Tavern’s Donna Maxwell and Tustyn Yarger, the son of Dr. Dee Yarger, proudly support the Clare Band Program with a collaborative effort to raise over $1000 to be used for instruments, uniforms, and music.



Tustyn performed at the Timeout Tavern and all the tips he raised were donated. This is the second year Tustyn has played in support of the band program. He raised over $1,000 last year playing at the Doherty Hotel.

Tustyn is a 7th grader at Clare Middle School and plays in the 7th Grade Band.

Timeout Tavern’s Donna Maxwell and Tustyn Yarger, the son of Dr. Dee Yarger, proudly support the Clare Band Program.



He played guitar for the performance at Timeout Tavern but also plays drums, keyboard, trumpet and saxophone.



He has performed at Ruckles, the Evening Post, the Doherty, Snowsnake and Dairy Phil among others.

Share This Post Tweet