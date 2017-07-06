Yoder Family Sings at Old Fashion Camp Revival

The 5th Annual Old Fashion Camp Revival is set to run July 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th beginning at 6 PM each night. There will be a pot luck dinner with FREE hot dogs and drink provided.

The schedule is as follows Thursday 6pm meal, then there will be an open mic for anyone who would like to sing a song, read a poem, give a testimony or a praise.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be the 6pm meal followed by Music from the Yoder Family at 6:45 pm then Speaker Pastor Birt Cooker or Pastor Jerry Britton will speak at 7:45pm. FREE camping is available (self contained) activities during the day, walking and bicycle trails.

For questions please address Lance & Jeanie Sprague at 310 W. Larch Rd, Harrison, Mi 48625 or by phone at 989-539-3210 or 989-802-2389.