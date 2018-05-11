Your Kid/Your Golf Partner

May 11, 2018

by Thoms Slusher, Clare County’s PGA Pro

Kids today live out a much different childhood than I did. Sometimes as parents we find it difficult to connect with the younger generation. I think a great way to connect is with golf. The game gets you out in the fresh air, encourages honesty and integrity, creates conversation time, and builds

relationships.

This year at Snow Snake we will be having one day clinics and a three day camp if you have a youngster interested in learning the game. Typically, a few basics is all kids need to get started. The rest they can learn from you or by playing with others.

If you play golf and haven’t got your kid out playing the game I think you are missing a golden opportunity. If you do not play this might be a great opportunity to learn together. I was one of those kids that tagged along with dad and we still play to this day. Maybe that will be you. Maybe your kid will be your league partner ten years from now. Maybe not. Maybe they will just be your playing companion on a warm summer day this year.

Either way is a win.