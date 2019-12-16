Anything Will Help

December 16, 2019

For the first time in my life since the age of 17 I now find myself not working, on SSDI, and having to ask for help due to being on SSDI. Second, I find this very difficult and embarrassing to ask for help but I must do so.



My Mom died in 2001, my 2nd eldest brother died in 2003, my oldest brother died in 2004, and my Dad died in 12/2017. I am the last surviving member of my family and am living in what was my parents retirement house. My Mom’s daughter by prior marriage no longer wants any communication with me since our Mom has died. As for my niece and nephews, I can not rely on them due to their alcohol and drug problems. I am divorced and have no children.



Although I make very good SSDI, when I took over my parents house I have had to spend a great deal of my money on just cleaning and repairing the house just to live in it. There is still much more to do.



When my Dad died in 12/2017 we were unable to bury him until 05/12/2018 due to the MI Winter freezing temperatures and on 05/14/2018 I turned 58. Shortly after that I was given a Confirmed Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. I also have (3) three masses inside of me: one on my liver; one on my pancreas; & one on my right kidney. I am on seven (7) different medications and I have to be on oxygen at night only.



I have utilized MMCAA as well as the church closets and pantries to try to stretch out my money. I live alone so it is very difficult for me and my bills are piling up and I need help with them. I am going to be going to DHS soon; however, I DO NOT know how much help I am going to get from them. Any help would be appreciated.

Share This Post Tweet