Arthur Township Voters Asked to Approve Bond Proposal

March 2, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Arthur Township’s Precinct 1B will be asked to approve three proposals in the March 10th Presidential Primary Election. In addition to a proposal asking two-tenths of a mill for the Clare County Transit and another asking voters to restore and increase the Mid Michigan College charter millage to 1.85 mills, those voters are also asked to approve a $3.5 million bonding issue for Gladwin Community Schools.



The funds raised by the bonds will pay for remodeling, equipping and re-equipping school buildings.



The estimated millage cost of the bonds for the first year (2020) is .2 mills or .20 per $1,000 in taxable valuation. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to retire the bond is .59 mills or $.59 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation. The maximum time period for the repayment of the bond issue is 12 years.

Share This Post Tweet