Bad Luck

December 16, 2019

Hello, I hope this letter finds you in time, as I did not imagine I would be writing one. We usually find a way to make ends meet. However, with a stretch of bad luck, we fell into some hard times. It looks as though we are in need of a Christmas Miracle.



One of our biggest obstacles is not having a running vehicle. I do have a job, working in healthcare but have been receiving unemployment (soon to run out), because my car broke down. As soon as I am back on the road there is work for me in Midland. My Christmas wish is to be able to provide a nice Christmas for my son (age 14,) and my niece (age 19). We’ve been through some recent tragedies, my mom and my nieces grandma/ guardian passed away from lung cancer. The reason being why my niece came to live with us.



We would be grateful for any kind gestures, such as food, a Christmas tree, or gifts for my son and niece. Help repairing our vehicle or possibly a donated car, that runs, would be life changing!If our family were selected we would use the gifts to better our situation. When we are in a more stable position some day, we will of course pay it forward!



Warm Regards and Happy Holidays,

Share This Post Tweet