CCAC sponsor floor cloth workshop

August 9, 2019

Want to make a floor cloth? Here is your chance. The Clare County Arts Council will be sponsoring a ‘floor cloth’ workshop this coming August 20th from 10 to 1, August 21 from 1 to 4 and finish on August 22 between 10 and 1.



Floor cloths originated in France in the 1400s. They were originally made from ships’ sails and were used under tables and to cover dirt or wooden floors in early American homes. With their bright colors and interesting patterns they were used in parlors, bedrooms and hallways and became known as ‘crumb cloths’ when used under tables.



Cost is $5.00. This will include cloth, acrylic paints and brushes.

The workshop size will be limited to 10 and you do not have to attend all days or all times. Call Carol Crawford for more information and to sign up. 989 386-3861

