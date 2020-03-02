Central Michigan University Football Cornerbcak Charger with Four Felonies

March 2, 2020

Kyron Mckinnie-Harper

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Central Michigan University football cornerback was suspended indefinitely by head coach Jim McElwain recently after he was arrested and charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors just two weeks ago.



Kyron McKinnie-Harper, 19 of Detroit was arrested on a February 13 warrant charging him with using a computer to commit a crime, unauthorized computer access; larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000, fraudulent access of a computer; and two counts of misdemeanor larceny by conversion.



The felony charges carry prison terms of between five and seven years and fines of from $5,000 to $10,000. The two misdemeanors carry a one-year, and or $2,000 fine each.



Harper allegedly used four other CMU students accounts to purchase over $5,000 in iPhones from a cell phone store on campus and requesting shipping to two different addresses in Detroit, one that has been identified as his home address.



The four students whose accounts were used were interviewed and reported that they had not made purchases and did not give Harper permission to use their accounts, court records said. One of the students said Harper used her laptop to work on a project while she was logged into her student account.



Harper denied that he did it, but claimed he did receive a message that if he supplied student account login information, he could make money.



A search of Harper’s phone revealed text messages of Harper asking other people to call the store to ask about the delivery status of the phones; photos of login information for three of the four students; and text messages discussing the deal and a video of a prepubescent male forced to strip at gunpoint that had been sent to his phone in January.



A preliminary exam on the charges against Harper is scheduled for March 5th.

