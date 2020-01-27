City Discusses Rental Ordinance in Joint Meeting

January 27, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

After their regular January meeting Monday evening, the Clare City Commission held their annual joint meeting with the Planning Commission to hear their annual report and discuss City needs.



Zoning in the City was a major topic of discussion at the joint meeting after the annual report.



The issue under discussion months ago about allowing small homes (called Mother-in-Law homes) to be built on property with a home on it. The matter poses some problems of what the secondary building would be used for should the present property owner sell and whether lots are big enough to allow for a second smaller dwelling.



Another matter under discussion was the condition of many rental units in the city and the need for a rental ordinance, inspections and enforcement “to make sure places are safe and meet code.”



The matter is related to the City’s lack of funds for a code enforcement officer, Hibl said. Options were discussed.



In the annual report, PC Chair Jason Lowe said the Zoning workshops the board has been working on will be done by the end of June.



The annual report said the PC considered and made recommendations on three ordinance changes. Two were related to zoning and one was a new Ethics Code for the City.



Conditional Zoning was granted for the former ShopKo property to light industrial use. Negotiations to purchase the property have been ongoing since the summer of 2018, the report said.



Hibl reported that the ShopKo property could be sold with a potential closing on January 24th.



The PC report also outlined three side plans and two site plan extensions and reviewed proposed capital projects.



Site plans included a 24,800 square foot construction for Northern Dry Bulk on the last remaining vacant property in the South Industrial Park. The building is now complete.



A site plan to build a new 19,075 square foot industrial building adjacent to the South Industrial Park for a medical marihuana grow and processing facility. Construction has begun.



A site plan expanding the electrical substation in the South Industrial Park was approved and is now complete.



A façade project to return the Doherty hotel façade to a facsimile of historic origins was approved. The facad change is an element of a $5 million interior rehabilitation of the historic Doherty Hotel. Consturction is scheduled to begin in March after the Irish Festival.



The PC also approved two site plan extensions on previously approved plans for two medical marihuana companies. Construction on both has commenced and special use permits for two marijuana companies were also approved.



A grant received by the City will defray a portion of the cost for a state-approved consultant to assit in the review and revamping of the City’s zoning ordinance. The work will continue in 2020 with a completion date anticipated in June.



The Planning Commission voted not to recommend City Commission approval of a request from Green Bronco for a retail storefront for recreational marihuana sales.

