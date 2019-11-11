Clare Fire Department Hosts Trick-Or-Treaters, Serve 400 Hotdogs

November 11, 2019
By Pat Maurer
Correspondent
“Despite a cold, miserable evening, we served around 400 free hot dogs on Halloween this year,” Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said Monday. “That was down from our average of around 700, but everyone seemed to have a great time despite the bitter weather.”
Clare Firefighters host an annual “Halloween Party” for area youngsters every year. This year they passed out candy and toys donated by Clare Parks and Recreation, cooked hot dogs donated by Witbeck’s Family Foods, with the propane for cooking donated by Johnston Elevator; and also checked every trick or treaters’ collection of candy for safety with metal detectors provided by Jay’s Sporting Goods.
Handfuls of candy and toys were passed out at Clare’s Public Safety Building on Halloween.
