Clare Fire Department Hosts Trick-Or-Treaters, Serve 400 Hotdogs

November 11, 2019

Picture by Bob Guiliani – Clare Police Department Cadet Josh Kenny helps firefighters Joe Huston and Jarred Wentworth check the candy collected for Halloween

Picture by Bob Guiliani – Firefighters Kevin Wilber, Owen Marshall and Mike Sargent cooking the hot dogs.

Picture by Bob Guiliani – A giant “egg” makes a grab for one of the CFD free hotdogs.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

“Despite a cold, miserable evening, we served around 400 free hot dogs on Halloween this year,” Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said Monday. “That was down from our average of around 700, but everyone seemed to have a great time despite the bitter weather.”



Clare Firefighters host an annual “Halloween Party” for area youngsters every year. This year they passed out candy and toys donated by Clare Parks and Recreation, cooked hot dogs donated by Witbeck’s Family Foods, with the propane for cooking donated by Johnston Elevator; and also checked every trick or treaters’ collection of candy for safety with metal detectors provided by Jay’s Sporting Goods.



Handfuls of candy and toys were passed out at Clare’s Public Safety Building on Halloween.

