Clare IDC Waives Funds From Property Purchase

January 13, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare City got a nice donation from the Industrial Development Corporation Monday evening when the IDC, with City approval, waived a $15,000 payment for property purchased in the Industrial Park.



This is the second time the IDC has relinquished funds to the City. To help develop the North Industrial Park, the IDC offered the $250,000 for the sale of 25 acres back to the City to provide local match dollars for an infrastructure and Colonville Road construction grant.



In his report, City Manager Ken Hibl said, “The great achievements of this organization and the immensely beneficial relationship for the City speaks for itself. Over the years, Clare’s South industrial park has doubled in size from its original form and is today at full capacity…Due in great part to the work and efforts of the IDC, the City’s new industrial park has developed at an amazingly fast pace. Only ten acres of the original sixty-acre park remain available.”



The recent one-time waiver of $15,000 is for the purchase of a portion of the remaining acreage in the north park and was made by the IDC because of the City’s recent budget challenges.



The City Commission expressed its appreciation to the IDC and accepted the IDC offer.



In another matter the City approved an amendment to City Manager Gary Todd’s service agreement. Todd has proposed establishing an Assistant Airport Manager. Todd will pay for the cost of an assistant to cover the facility when Todd is not available or out of the area.



Other business at the City Meeting Monday included:

*Renewal of the employment contract with Parks and Recreation Director Joy Simmer for five years with a one-time base salary increase of $2,000. and one week of vacation added. Hibl said the reason for the recommendation is that Simmer is the lowest paid department head on staff.

*Renewal of the employment contract of DPW Director Al Jessup for 16 months until his planned retirement from the City.

*Renewal of the employment contract with Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory for an additional three years.

*Approval of the 2020 Poverty Exemption and Income levels.

*Approval of Board and Committee appointments including Carol Santini to the Cherry Grove Cemetery Advisory Board; and Seth Sharp to the Clare Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA).

*Reports from City Manager Hibl and Treasurer Steve Kingsbury.

*Approval of bills totaling $109,172.

