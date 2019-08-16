Coleman man dies in single-car rollover

August 16, 2019

Zachary MacDonald

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Zachary Scott MacDonald, 25 of Coleman, died in a single car rollover accident last Saturday.



A release from Sheriff Michael Main of the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the accident scene in the 10,000 block of East Denver around 3:38 a.m. August 10th.



The release reported that MacDonald was driving on East Denver Road near Chippewa Road in Wise Township and lost control of his vehicle while passing another vehicle being driven by his girlfriend. His vehicle rolled several times, the release said, and MacDonald was partially ejected from the vehicle.



He died of multiple injuries sustained in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Isabella NE Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.



MacDonald leaves three children, Dakota, Amiah and Kason; and his parents Wanda MacDonald of Coleman and Scott MacDonald Sr., of Clare; three brothers, two sisters and a set of grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services were held Thursday at the O’Laughlin Funeral Home and burial was in the Riverlawn Cemetery in Denver Township.

