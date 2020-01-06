Commissioners Busy Preparing Budget

January 6, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Recent Clare County board meetings have focused a lot of discussion on the budget and on possible expense reductions.



In one meeting late in the 2019 calendar year, a motion was approved to cut all travel and associated expenses and anything that is mandated be brought to the Board of Commissioners.



It was noted this would only affect nonunion employees since the union contract provides mileage for employees.



It was not quite sure what the savings would be.



The question was raised if there was a county vehicle for usage for county business. It was pointed out the county does not own a county vehicle and a commissioner’s comment was made the cost should be taken out of the person’s wage.

