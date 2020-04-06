Congress Approves $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Package

April 6, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A massive bill, the CARES Act stimulus package was passed by the U.S. Senate last Wednesday and by the U.S. House on Friday, with President Trump signing the legislation right away.



The massive bipartisan package will provide relief to a U.S. economy. On Friday, the House of Representatives passed the historic stimulus package known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or “CARES” act, which contains an unprecedented $2.2 trillion in total financial relief for businesses, public institutions and individuals hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Here are some of the key relief measures targeted toward small businesses, big industry players and a gutted American workforce reeling from job losses.



In a surprising bipartisan move, Americans will get one-time direct cash payments — $1,200 for adults [[$2,400 for couples filing taxes jointly and $500 for children. The payments will be based on the 2019 tax return with the cash payments reduced for those with income levels above $75,000 for single filers or $150,000 for couples filing jointly. The amount of the payment will be reduced by $5 for every additional $100 of income over $75,000 per individual. Single filers without children whose income level is $99,000 or more and couples without youngsters making $198,000 would not receive a benefit.



The payment will go directly to anyone who received a tax refund through direct deposit in recent years. For everyone else, the government will be sending a check — a process that’s expected to take longer.



Expanded unemployment benefits will relieve some of the stress of workers now jobless because of the Coronavirus spread and government’s business shutdown. The bill makes formerly exempt workers now eligible for benefits. The bill also adds $600 a week for four months on top of the existing state benefits. As of mid-March, nearly 20 percent of Americans had lost work, and the number is still increasing.



Small businesses will get some relief too with $350 billion set aside for small business loans up to $10 million with a priority for women owned, new businesses and any run by “socially and economically disadvantaged people. A separate $10 billion in emergency small business grants for up to $10,000 was another feature of the CARES Act.

Another $500 billion was set aside to bail out larger business hurt by the crisis.



The Airline industry will get $58 billion, half in loans and half in grants for worker’s pay. To be eligible the airlines will have to agree not to layoff workers through September 30th.



The bill also sets aside $100 billion for hospitals and health providers as they struggle to meet the challenge of COVID-19 amid widespread shortages of personal protective equipment and depleted staffs.

The bill includes a ban on companies buying their own stock for one year after receiving federal help.



Congressman John Moolenaar supported the CARES Act. He said, “This funding is vitally needed and while it may not cover all expenses, it will help families meet their most important needs during this time when our country must take extraordinary steps to prevent the spread of the dangerous Coronavirus.”



He noted that there is already misinformation spreading about the legislation. “To be clear, there is no funding for Planned Parenthood in this bill and there is no pay increase for members of Congress in this bill.”

He said anyone with concerns about the legislation can contact him at Moolenaar.house.gov/coronavirus.

Share This Post Tweet