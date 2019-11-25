County Receives Storm Ready Designation

November 25, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In a special presentation at the Clare County Board of Commissioner’s meeting Wednesday, Clare County Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker was presented with designation naming Clare County a StormReady® County.



Becker said, “It was a “several years process to get the county certified StormReady®.”



The designation came from the National Weather Service and the NWS Grand Rapids StormReady® Advisory Committee, and was awarded because of Becker and his staff’s leadership and commitment to the safety of Clare County citizens.



In a letter to Becker from James Maczko, Warning Coordination Meterologist for the NOAA National Weather Service and Nathan Jeruzal, StormReady® Progam letter, Becker and his staff were told, “As a designated StormReady® County, you are authorized to use the StormReady® logo for official purposes. The three-year designation also offers signs for the county. Becker said, “We also have large traffic signs that will be put up at each end of the county designating Clare County as “Storm Ready”.



The letter continued, “Congratulation to you and your staff for your outstanding efforts in helping Clare County achieve the StormReady® designation.

