County-wide flooding closes several roads

March 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

March 15th flooding compounding spring road conditions as the heavy snows melted closed two Clare County Schools last Friday and made some roads nearly, or completely impassable.

Due to flooding and impassable roads in places, both Clare and Farwell schools cancelled classes.

Clare Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jerry Becker said last Friday, “We have 94 roads that are washed out or damaged and either fully or partially closed. He listed,

“Harrison Avenue between Gladwin Road and Monroe Road; Partridge Avenue between Pine road and Forest Avenue; Cornwell Avenue between Browns and Mannsiding Roads; and Crooked Lake Drive near Eight Point Lake Road.”

Becker said one lane of eastbound US10 near the M18 exit in Midland County was also closed with the remaining lane accessible only at reduced speeds due to water over the roadway.

The rain, warmer temperatures and flooding due to melting show caused even more problems for

Clare County roads with many reports of nearly impassable areas of pavement where overnight freezing weather broke up the asphalt almost overnight causing multiple potholes.

Clare County Road Commission Managing Director – Engineer Deepak Gupta said, “The spring flooding has caused countless washouts on most of our roads. All of our crews have been working very hard to keep roads open. We have also been working overtime to make repairs.”

Spring road restrictions (Frost Laws) were put on county roads Tuesday March 12th. For more information, contact the Clare County Road Commission at (989)539-2151. A list of restricted roads is available at the Clare County Road Commission office at 3900 E. Mannsiding Road, Harrison, MI 48625, and the website at:www.clarecrc.com

Tuesday afternoon (March 19th) Becker reported that Partridge/Pine Road in Winterfield Township was now open. Wednesday morning he listed roads that continue to be closed due to impassable conditions due to the conditions following the flooding:

*Hoover Avenue between Monroe and M-61;

*Harding from Lily Lake to Clarence in Greenwood Township;

*Harrison Avenue from Gladwin to Monroe in Hatton Township;

*Cornwell Road north of Browns Road in Hatton and Arthur Township;

*Clarence from Hemlock to Bringold in Greenwood Township.