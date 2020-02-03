Electrical Fire Shuts down Street, Car Wash

February 3, 2020

The electrical panel at the Clare Super Car Wash on McEwan was destroyed by fire Thursday. Photo by J. Chapman.

An short in the electrical panel caused the panel to burn up and shut down the Clare Super Car Wash at 1547 North McEwan, Clare Thursday morning. The business is owned by Marvin Heintz.



Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said the call, reported as a structure fire, came in at 8:08 a.m. The call said there was smoke coming form the eaves and mechanical room.



When firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered the fire in the electrical panel.



McEwan Street was shut down, but only briefly Chapman said.



Consumers Energy was called to the scene where they “cut power to the panel” so the blaze could be extinguished, Chapman said.



“We are not sure what caused the panel to short out,” Chapman said. “The business will be closed until repairs can be made to the electrical equipment.”



Chapman said the structure was not damaged and the business is insured. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half.



They were assisted at the scene by Surrey Township Fire, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, Clare Police and the Clare Department of Public Works.

