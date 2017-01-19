Engel sentenced up to 50 years for CSC

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 53-year-old Harrison man, John Engel, charged last January with five felony counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree, was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison with credit for 370 days served, and a lifetime of GPS monitoring by Judge Roy Mienk.

He was also ordered to pay costs, fines and fees totaling $14,585.

Engle was found guilty on one count of CSC.

Mt. Pleasant State Police Lt. Gary Green was the investigating officer in the case.

Engel remains lodged in the Clare County Jail until he is transferred to Jackson for placement in a state prison.