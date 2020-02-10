Ethan Gage Remembered by Clare Fire Department on Monday

February 10, 2020
Firefighters from Clare, Harrison, Garfield Township and Lincoln Township met at the Public Safety Building in Clare Monday evening to remember Ethan Gage on the one-year anniversary of his death.
Firefighter Ethan Gage, 26, was killed in a tire explosion at Fair’s Salvage, his workplace in Isabella County’s Vernon Township on February 4, 2019. Ethan’s father Norm Gage, a former Clare County Prosecutor and long-time supporter of the fire department and always a volunteer at the Fire Department’s Halloween Festivities, was also at the memorial meeting Chief Jim Chapman said. He added that Ethan’s long-time friend Ryan Blain also came to remember Ethan. Attendees enjoyed pizza, ping pong and shared memories of Ethan was killed in a tire explosion at Fair’s Salvage, his workplace in Isabella County’s Vernon Township. Gage was a firefighter with Clare since May of 2012. He was a lieutenant and training officer with the department. He started his career as a fireman at the age of 16 when he became a cadet with the Harrison Fire Department. When he was 18, he completed firefighter’s training courses and became a member of that department for the next two years, before moving to Clare and joining the Clare Fire Department.
