Faces in the Crowd: Sammie Baldwin

May 6, 2020

Mike Wilcox, the editor of this newspaper, sent me an e-mail recommending that I interview Sammie Baldwin, who was named the General Manager of the Eagle Glen Golf Course at the end of March of this year. I contacted her on Facebook and arranged an interview by telephone.

Sammie was born in 1996 in Mt. Pleasant. She attended high school in the Farwell Public School system, graduating in 2014 with high honors. She played golf all four years in high school. In her junior and senior years, her team, which belonged to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, played in the annual state tournaments. In her senior year, she tied individually for tenth place in her division and received a medal for that event.



Winning both an academic and golf scholarship upon graduation, she attended Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie. She played for LSSU’s Division II team for four years traveling across the Midwest playing in multiple NCAA events. She was captain of the team in her last two years, which contained notable female players, as well as being on the dean’s list during those years. While at Lake State, Sammie was also an active member of the Investment Club and even traveled to New York City to attend large academic conferences. In 2018, she finished her college career and earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics.

Immediately after graduating from college, she was hired by the Eagle Glen

Golf Course and was quickly promoted to Assistant Manager. Two years later, she was promoted to General Manager. She was a member of the Clare Area Junior Golf Association as their treasurer, the organization where she primarily began learning the game of golf at the age of eight, but she had to leave the position to take on the new job at the golf course.

Eagle Glen of Farwell, located at 1251 Clubhouse Drive, is a hidden gem located right in the heart of Central Michigan. Founded by Larry and Nancy Schofield who, in 1992, took their dream of transforming their family farm into an 18-hole golf course and made it a reality with the help of a multitude of different people in the community. The course is known for being one of the only links or Scottish style golf courses in the state. The course consists of large, quick, undulating greens, bent grass tees and fairways, and 73 bunkers. It also offers a complete practice facility and a full-service pro shop/bar. It is also one of the few clubs in the state to own a Solo Rider golf cart to accommodate disabled golfers. It is a popular destination for not only local golfers, but it also has a high percentage of players from downstate and southern Ontario.



I asked Sammie if there was someone she especially admires. She replied that her grandfathers was her role models. A professional golfer she especially admires is Henrik Stenson, a Swedish golfer who plays both on the PGA Tour and the European Tour, as well as others, and currently has 21 wins to his credit.



Sammie’s pet peeve is having to work long hours during the summer with limited time off. This comes with a balance of having a winter break, but sometimes she misses going on summer camping trips or spending time on the lake.



I asked her if she had any skills or talents that more people didn’t know about. She answered that she is very artistic, very adept at creating detailed pencil sketches. In fact, when the golf course is closed for the season, she devotes much of her time to creating graphic designs for individuals and for some businesses as well.



I asked her if she could be anywhere else but here, right this minute, where would it be. She responded that she would love to be in Kauai, one of the Hawaiian Islands. Having been there before, she explained that it was so different from here, and so beautiful that she’d love to be there again.

When Sammie was 10 years old, she thought she would grow up to have something to do with animals, perhaps marine biology. Interestingly, she learned by play golf when she was 5 or 6 years old, but it never occurred to her at that time that golf would play a major role in her life. She played golf most of her life, but it didn’t become a serious part of her life until her high school years, when she developed the love of a both team and individual sport. It appealed to her as a source of recreation, but it also appealed to her as a great way to socialize and be competitive as a team, where each member must try to be the best they can be.

Sammie would like people to remember her as “Caring, Kind-hearted, and Intelligent.”



I asked her for 3 words that she would use to describe herself. Her response: “Creative, Intuitive, and Kind.” She believes her colleagues would describe her as “Stubborn and Kind-hearted.”

I asked her what she would like to make sure she does before she dies. She responded that she wants to scuba dive, especially around a coral reef such as the Great Barrier Reef. She still maintains her childhood love of marine animals.



When she’s not working, Sammie is happiest either drawing or paddle boarding – two of her favorite hobbies. She also loves being with her family, taking walks and bicycle riding.



In her spare time with her friends, she loves joining them for meals, or for a walk in the park, or just sitting on a park bench and chatting with them.

Sammie has a personal motto that she’s heard her grandmother say many, many times: “Life is good.”



Her favorite author is Dean Koontz, a writer of suspense thrillers. Her favorite move is “Happy Gilmore.” Her favorite music artists range from John Denver to Alan Jackson.



Sammie loves all kinds of food, as long as it’s spicy. She adds, “Hot wings are my Achilles heel.”



She had traveled many times to Canada, especially when she was attending college. Her grandparents currently live in Florida for half of each year, and they receive visits from Sammie.



I asked her what were the greatest stresses on her job. She considered herself an excellent planner, especially in setting up events. However, she feels stress just before the event takes place – she worries about every little detail, checking to make sure everything is perfect, even to the point of ensuring that the silverware is all in proper order.



I then asked her what was the most rewarding part of her job. She loved seeing people having fun and really enjoying themselves. She loved it when patrons gave great compliments about the course, adding that superintendent James Halstead and his crew at the course do an amazing job maintaining the grounds and ensuring that it is in peak condition.

Her most embarrassing moments occur during their annual stockholders meetings, where she is expected to give a speech. She says she gets red-faced and even develops a rash every time. She admits that she dislikes delivering public speeches.



Eagle Glen opened on March 23rd this year. Due to the coronavirus, they will temporarily have limited hours and some restrictions to keep everyone safe. You can find lots of details on their website at http://www,golfeagleglen.bis including their rates, tee times that can be booked in advance, a tour of the course, a calendar of events, what’s available at the Eagle’s Landing Bar & Grill, and membership information. You can also look them up on Facebook.



The board members of the Eagle Glen Golf Course have given many compliments to Sammie Baldwin, knowing that she is quite capable of doing a great job as General Manager, and they are willing to stand behind her. It was indeed a pleasure for me to interview her, and I wish her the best.

