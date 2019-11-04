Farwell Man Dies in Nottawa Twp Crash

November 4, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Bryan Harton, 70 of Farwell, died when he pulled out into the intersection of Winn Road and Weidman Road into the path of a pickup truck.



According to a press release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main, the accident happened at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.



Deputies arriving at the scene found that a Ford Taurus and full size pickup had collided when Harton, the driver of the Taurus, who was northbound on Winn had stopped at a stop sign next to a large truck at the same stop sign that was turning right onto Winn Road.



The release said because of the truck turning, the driver of the Taurus was unable to see westbound traffic and proceeded through the intersection where the vehicle was hit on the passenger side by the westbound pickup.

The driver of the Taurus, Harton, was still in the vehicle when deputies arrived and was deceased, the release said.



The pickup driver was not injured in the crash.



Names of the drivers is being withheld pending notification of family.



The accident is still under investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted at the scene by Nottawa Sherman Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, and Michigan State Police.

