Farwell students help clean forest

August 1, 2019

Abigail Bass, Hannah Bellingar, Madison Emmerdorfer, Amber Flowers, Megan Machasko, Matt Sand, & Mindee Goodrum. Photos by Steve Scoville

Students from the Farwell Area Schools partner with members of AmeriCorps to perform a property clean up on 40 acers of the school’s forest. In four hours of service, 8 members from the Farwell Area Schools and AmeriCorps scoured 40 of the schools 93 acers and filled a 5×8 trailer full of garbage on Wednesday, 7/24/2019.



From tires to garbage at old dump and camp sites, the team cleaned up a trailer full of trash. This is just another step into developing a Forestry Program at the Farwell Area Schools. FAS has established a Forestry Committee. The goal of this group is to turn these spaces into an Outdoor Stem Lab. Educating students on the Science of Forestry and making these spaces available to our community.



“FAS has a great resource, an Outdoor STEM Lab that focuses on the science of forestry, wetlands and invasive species is a great opportunity for our students. We plan to involve students in every aspect our Forestry Management Program.” said Superintendent Steve Scoville.

