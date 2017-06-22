Farwell superintendent resigns

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Farwell Board of Education will be looking for a new superintendent for next school year.

After 25 years with the district, Carl Seiter, Superintendent of Farwell Schools, announced his resignation at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

He has accepted a position as a “dual-superintendent” for two small schools, Hillman Community Schools and Atlanta Community Schools, east of Indian River.

The districts are about 25 miles east of Gaylord and about 12 miles apart,” he said.

The Hillman district has about 500 students and Atlanta has around 250, he added. “It was a good financial decision for them to hire a dual-superintendent.”

“This position provides a wonderful opportunity for my family to live in an area [where] we always dreamed of spending our retirement years.” Seiter said Wednesday. “With my youngest daughter being a senior next year, this opportunity just came open a year ahead of my plans. My daughter will graduate an Eagle just as her mom, dad, sister and a number of family members have done, he added. “I have a lot of close friends and family here in Farwell and will cherish these relationships forever but I just could not let this pass me by. Farwell is a great community and I wish everyone the best!”

Seiter has been in education for nearly thirty years, he said, although he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

A 1983 Farwell graduate, he was an Accounting Manager for North Central Area Credit Union in Roscommon. He was the Farwell School’s Business Manager from 1992 to July 2011, when he was hired as the new superintendent.

He has two BA degrees from Ferris State University, one in finance and one in accounting. He is currently about four classes short of obtaining his master’s degree in Leadership from Saginaw Valley University.

He said the family has property near Onaway where he will stay for the first year while his daughter Morgan attends her senior year at Farwell Schools. He and wife Brenda have an older daughter Kelsey, who is a sophomore at Ferris State University. “This move won’t be as traumatic for her,” he said.

Seiter’s last day with the Farwell District is June 30. He will begin duties at his new position on July 1.