Forsbergs donate $10K to complete rail-trail gap

January 24, 2019

In October 2018, the Forsberg family met with Don Kolander of Clare County Parks and Recreation, Joy Simmer of Clare Parks and Recreation, and Tina Droomer of the Board Chair of the Friends of Clare County Parks and Recreation to present a $10,000 check to go towards the Pere Marquette Rail-Trail Extension Project. This project has been in the works for some time and is necessary to secure the safety of the people who utilize this trail system.

Dave Forsberg and family wanted to do something in honor of Marguerite Forsberg, who passed away after a tragic accident during Labor Day weekend, 2016. Memorial funds that were given to the family were designated to a project that she would be in support of. Marguerite had expressed to her family some time before she had passed, that she wished she had enough money to fix the “gap” in the trail, which currently exists between the City of Clare and the Clare Moose Lodge.

A collaborative effort between the City of Clare, Clare County Parks and Recreation, the Michigan Department of Transportation, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was initiated in March of 2017. The estimated $2.8 million dollar project is going to require the assistance of grant funds and donations. Tina Droomer from Friends of Clare County Parks and Recreation is a close friend of the family and was able to get Dave Forsberg to meet with the group and get involved with this project. Thanks to the donation from the Forsberg Memorial Fund in honor of Marguerite Forsberg, this project will be $10,000 closer to its goal.

Marguerite was a woman who loved life and her family. She enjoyed recreation opportunities and loved spending time on the Pere Marquette Rail-Trail with friends and family, especially her granddaughter Lily!

She loved riding so much that she would not put her bike away for the winter until Mid-November. Her close friend Betty Guerriero even rode the trail with Marguerite from Midland to Clare, 30 miles. They had been working their way to be able to bike ride across Michigan together.