Four Teens Rob AT&T Store in Mount Pleasant

March 23, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An alarm that summoned Isabella Deputies to a Mt. Pleasant store led to the arrest of four teenagers who led Midland County Deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when the vehicle officers were attempting to stop crashed.



A release from Sheriff Michael Main said the robbery happened Wednesday, March 11th just after 2:30 a.m.



Deputies that responded found that the front door of a local AT&T store in the 4000 block of East Blue Grass Road in Union Township had been broken and several display cases inside were broken open with items missing.



Calling the incident, a “smash and grab,” the release said, “When the store manager arrived, he confirmed that multiple iPads, smart watches, phones and other devices were missing.”



While deputies were processing the scene, they were notified that the Midland County Sheriff’s Office had been pursuing a vehicle that crashed and that the four occupants of the vehicle had fled on foot.



The vehicle the four were driving was reported stolen in the Grand Rapids area. Items inside the crashed vehicle matched items stolen from the Mt. Pleasant AT&T store.



Deputies were notified shortly afterwards that Midland County officers had apprehended two suspects. The two were brought back to Isabella County for interviews with investigators.



Midland County deputies notified Isabella County later that morning that two men were found trying to get a ride back to Grand Rapids. The men had stolen items in their pockets from the store break-in in Mt. Pleasant.



Excluding the pickup truck used by the teens, ICSO deputies said it appears that over $10,000 in merchandise was stolen and recovered.



Two 17-year-old men; Jackson Smith and Daeshawn Hughes, both from Grand Rapids were arrested along with two 16-year-old juveniles. The two 17-year-olds were jailed and arraigned in Isabella County Trial Court. The two juveniles were turned over to parents or guardians.



Later in the day, investigators discovered that the four may have been involved in other break-ins or smash and grab type crimes in the Fremont and Kent County area. Detectives from those agencies are working with Isabella County to link the four to the other break-ins, the release said.

