Gladwin Man Drowned While Ice Fishing

March 16, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Michigan State Police investigators believe a 58-year-old Gladwin man drowned after he fell through the ice on a private lake behind his home Tuesday afternoon.



A press release from the Michigan State Police Wednesday said troopers from the West Branch Post were called to the 4100 block of Adams Road in Sherman Township, Gladwin County by the report of a person having gone through the ice.



Reportedly, Jeffrey Benmark had left his residence around 3:00 p.m. to ice fish on a private lake behind his residence. When he didn’t show up for work at 10:30 p.m., his boss became concerned and contacted Benmark’s girlfriend at work. She arrived at the home around 11 p.m. and didn’t find him there.



Emergency responders were dispatched after Gladwin County Central Dispatch was contacted. They located Benmark’s four-wheeler on the lake shore and located a bucket on the ice near an open hole.



The lake was partially frozen with numerous areas of open water, the release said.



Investigators determined that Benmark had walked out on thin ice and fallen through. “It appears he was unable to free himself and is presumed drowned.



The Michigan State Police Marine Services Team is currently working to recover Benmark’s body from the lake.



Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, Gladwin County Central Dispatch, Gladwin Fire Department, Billings Township Rescue and Mid-Michigan Medical EMS.

Share This Post Tweet