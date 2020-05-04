Governor Extends “Stay at Home” Order, Loosens Some Restrictions

May 4, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continuing to rise, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has now extended her “Stay Home – Stay Safe” Executive Order through May 15, but she did relax some of the orders that raised the ire of the public as being “too restrictive.”



A press release this week explained some of the changes:

The order requires people to wear homemade, non-medical grade face coverings when they enter enclosed public spaces. It will also require employers to provide at least cloth face coverings to their employees. People won’t have to wear face coverings when they’re taking a walk in the neighborhood, but when they go to the grocery store, they should be wearing one. Under the order, however, no one will be subject to criminal penalty for going without a mask.



The new executive order will also allow some workers who perform previously suspended activities to go back on the job. Landscapers, lawn-service companies, and nurseries can return to work, subject to strict social distancing. Retailers that do not sell necessary supplies may reopen for curbside pick-up and for delivery. Big box stores can reopen “closed areas,” like garden centers. And bike repair and maintenance can come back online.



At the same time, the order will ease up on some restrictions on members of the public. It will, for example, allow motorized boating and golf (but no golf carts), consistent with sound social distancing. It will also permit individuals to travel between their residences, though such travel during the epidemic is strongly discouraged. And it will clarify that state parks remain open, as they have been throughout the emergency.



The governor’s actions last weekend are in close alignment with other Midwest states. On April 16, Governor Whitmer announced that she and Governors Mike DeWine (OH), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), JB Pritzker (IL), Eric Holcomb (IN), and Andy Beshear (KY) will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.



Meanwhile COVID-19 cases are still increasing, although the numbers aren’t going up as fast, according to news reports.



Cases in the Central Michigan District Health Department as of Wednesday afternoon totaled 128 with 20 deaths. Isabella County had the highest numbers with 60 cases and 7 deaths. Osceola had the lowest with 8 cases and no deaths.



In other neighboring counties, Mecosta had 14 cases and one death, while Midland had 59 cases with 5 deaths.



Statewide, Wednesday numbers were 40,399 cases and 3,670 deaths. Recoveries as of last weekend totaled 8,342. That number will be updated this weekend.

