Haskin and Cullen Lauded for Saving Life

January 6, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

December 27th, Harrison Mayor Stacy Stocking and Sheriff John Wilson presented lifesaving awards to Ryan Haskin and Erika Collen for their efforts that saved the life of Ryan’s grandfather Don Haskin July 21st.



Returning from a Loons game in Midland, Don and his wife Jan, along with Ryan and Erika were in a three-vehicle caravan on U.S. 10 when Don suffered cardiac arrest.



Erika, trained as an EMT, got the car stopped and started CPR on Don while Jan called 9-1-1 for help. Erica and Ryan teamed up with Erick doing chest compressions while Ryan did rescue breaths until Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service personnel arrived to take over.



Don was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland Emergency, then to the ICU, where Don spent the next month working on his recovery with the help of a new pacemaker.



Mayor Stocking said without Ryan and Erika administering CPR, “We would not be here today.”

