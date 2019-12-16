Help Keep the Cold Out

December 16, 2019

We usually don’t need to ask for any help during Christmas but this year things are really tight…



We have 2 girls 15 and 13… I like to think that they are raise well. They don’t ask for much and are grateful for anything they get. We have taught them they should appreciate what they receive because it’s about giving to other, and that is were the real joy comes from.



Currently, rent is behind, we’re running on 100# propane tanks (can’t afford a pig fill) and with other bills and unexpected expenses things are getting behind.



We were able to get my oldest her class ring and letter jacket, which she has worked really hard in school for these things so I can’t deny her of them. This in turn has made thing a little more tight.



What I’m hoping for is help with propane. Any kind of help. I am willing to pay also, it’s just to hard to fill right now. It’s only getting colder and dragging the 100# tanks to and from getting them filled is a struggle.



If there is nothing that can be done I do understand. I realize this time of year is hard on a lot of people. Thank you for taking the time to read this…

Merry Christmas!

