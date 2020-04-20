Hibl Delays Retirement for Two Months

April 20, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

City Manager Ken Hibl will be sticking around for a couple of months before he officially retires. He said Wednesday morning, “Due to the very extreme conditions we are facing, I don’t feel I can leave the city without a manager.”



His contract with the City, set to expire with his retirement on June 30th, has been extended for two more months due to the delay in the new City Manager search because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hibl submitted a letter to the Clare City Commission December 6th announcing his plans to retire on June 30th. He has been City Manager for the past 22 years.



Clare City held a special meeting Wednesday using remote phone access and approved just three items of business and bills for April 2 and April 15.

Glen Anderson of the Michigan Municipal League is conducting the search for a new City manager and hopes to be able to “re-commence his work in early May.”



Hibl said, “the provisions and terms of the proposed extension are essentially unchanged from my current contract except that I’ve asked for a four-day work week during the extension period in lieu of providing any vacation time: and that the wage increase is commensurate with that provided to all of our employees in the new fiscal year.



The board unanimously approved the City Manager’s contract extension with the added terms.



Other business at the brief special meeting included adjustment of the ballot qualification criteria, specifically the board’s approval of a $50 filing fee instead of the Charter required petition signatures.



The City Charter stipulates that nominating petitions for vacant city commission seats — three City commissioner’s terms will expire this year– must be filed by April 21 for the November general election. From 25 to 50 signatures are required for a valid petition.



Hibl said, “Our city charter is very specific … but “We are in some very unique times.”’



Four City residents have taken out petitions for one of the three seats that will be on the November ballot including incumbents Bob Bonham, Gus Murphy and Joshua Clark; and City resident Megan Jenkins.



Bonham is the only one who has filed his petition with the City. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and the governor’s executive orders, the other potential candidates cannot get the needed signatures to comply with the Charter cut-off date.



City Manager Ken Hibl said, “The City of Clare is not alone in this position as there are a significant number of municipalities … [with] similar Charter requirements.



An opinion of the City Attorney Jaynie Hoerauf and other municipal attorneys says that “governing bodies should be allowed to adopt a formal resolution allowing candidates who draw nominating petitions to pay a filing fee in lieu of obtaining the required signatures.



She said, “The Home Rule City act permits the city to adopt a resolution allowing the state approved filing fee … a solution to the situation.”

The fee will be due by Tuesday, April 21st and those filing were asked to contact City Clerk Diane Lyon to make arrangements to pay the fee.

The other item on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting was the approval of an Emergency Project at the Water Treatment Plant.



Hibl reported, “in early March, I informed the City Commission that we had a water leak emanating from a critical ten-inch water main under the concrete floor of our Water Treatment Plant.” He continued saying that if the leak (which was inaccessible) had the potential to become “catastrophic” shutting down water service for repair. He said the line is connected with the City water tower and because of the potential he classified the leaking pipe as “an emergency and directed that repair be made immediately.”



Cost of the repairs, $35,663.65, and consulting services by Gourdie Fraser and Associates ($292.50) totaled $35,866.15. Because it was an unanticipated repair, Hibl said a budget amendment is required. He said since the Water Fund doesn’t have the needed funds, a loan from the City’s Sewer Fund would be necessary. He said the Invoice was significantly less than anticipated. “One quote was over $80,000,” he said. We anticipated around $50,000.”



The Commission approved the amendment and payment of the repair bill with the interfund loan.



Finally, the Commission, in a roll call vote at the end of the meeting, approved bills of $92,969.71 that were originally set for the April 2nd meeting, and another for current invoices totaling $254,374.65.

Share This Post Tweet