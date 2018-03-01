High winds knock out power

March 1, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In the wake of flooding that caused $500,000 in damage, Some parts of Clare County suffered power outages during high winds that buffeted the area Sunday.

Power was out south and southwest of Clare as Consumers Energy linemen worked to restore electric service.

Isabella, Clare and Gratiot Counties were under a wind advisory as 25 mph winds and gusts up to 50 mph were predicted by the National Weather Service.

Reports of power outages started coming in as early as 8 a.m. in Clare County, Isabella and Gratiot. Over 28,000 Consumers were without power because of the windstorm.

Clare County Floodwaters were down by Sunday, but the Chippewa in Isabella County was only downgraded to a flood advisory and low lying areas were still at risk of flooding from the February 20th storm.

Strong wind gusts were predicted throughout this week along with spring-like temperatures through Thursday, although falling temperatures and snow flurries were predicted for some areas Thursday evening.

A sunny weekend with highs in the 40s is predicted for this weekend.