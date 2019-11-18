Lake George Baseball Field Named After Major Leaguer

LUKE “HOT POTATO” HAMLIN!

The baseball field in Lake George was dedicated to professional baseball player Luke Hamlin in 1972. Hamlin was nicknamed “Hot Potato” because of his tendency to juggle the ball before he pitched.

Hamlin played for the Detroit Tigers, Brooklyn Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Philadelphia Athletics. Although he was born in Montcalm County, he called Clare County home. He died in 1978 and is buried at the Lincoln Township Cemetery.

Information taken from “Images of America: Farwell,” by Angela Kellogg and Nick Loomis.

